Healdsburg noise complaint leads to stolen truck arrest

Complaints of teens, drinking and noise Tuesday night brought Healdsburg police to a North Street apartment complex where the response turned into a suspected stolen truck case and foot chase, according to police.

Officers called to the complex in the 400 block found about six teens hanging out at a parked pickup, that had been reported stolen in Rohnert Park, Healdsburg Sgt. Luis Rodriguez said Wednesday.

The group took off running but were stopped by officers, who arrested truck theft suspect Isaac Alcala‑Ortiz, 18, of Rohnert Park. The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen earlier in the day, Rodriguez said. Alcala‑Ortiz was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

A 17‑year‑old youth was due to be cited and released for giving a false name but as the teen was being given the citation in the Center Street police station lobby he ran out the door. An officer caught up to him about one block away, added suspected fleeing to the teen’s case and took him to Sonoma County’s juvenile detention hall, Rodriguez said.

Officers also arrested a 15‑year‑old girl, suspecting she’d violated her probation and had alcohol. She was cited to appear in juvenile court.

Officers also are investigating another teen in the group, a 15‑year‑old male suspected of violating his probation. The teen was wearing an ankle monitor, Rodriguez said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.