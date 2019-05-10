SSU student charged with rape, sodomy of drugged victim

A Sonoma State University student was arraigned Wednesday on charges of raping and sodomizing a drugged victim.

Patrick James O’Regan, 21, turned himself in Wednesday and was arraigned the same day after university police issued a warrant for his arrest. The alleged incident happened in December, but the school did not report it at the time because there was no “clear and present concern about danger to the campus,” SSU spokesman Paul Gullixson said Wednesday.

Gullixson declined to provide details of the incident beyond saying it happened on campus and the victim was female.

O’Regan was released after his arraignment Wednesday on condition of enhanced supervision, including a stipulation that authorities can search his electronic devices at will. He was already on probation, pleading no contest to a November disorderly conduct charge.

Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Joan Croft declined to comment on details of the incident because it is an ongoing case. His next court appearance is May 30 at 8:30 a.m., she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.