SSU student charged with rape, sodomy of drugged victim

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Sonoma State University student was arraigned Wednesday on charges of raping and sodomizing a drugged victim.

Patrick James O’Regan, 21, turned himself in Wednesday and was arraigned the same day after university police issued a warrant for his arrest. The alleged incident happened in December, but the school did not report it at the time because there was no “clear and present concern about danger to the campus,” SSU spokesman Paul Gullixson said Wednesday.

Gullixson declined to provide details of the incident beyond saying it happened on campus and the victim was female.

O’Regan was released after his arraignment Wednesday on condition of enhanced supervision, including a stipulation that authorities can search his electronic devices at will. He was already on probation, pleading no contest to a November disorderly conduct charge.

Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Joan Croft declined to comment on details of the incident because it is an ongoing case. His next court appearance is May 30 at 8:30 a.m., she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine