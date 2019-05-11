Petaluma police arrest suspect in Bank of America robbery

Petaluma police arrested a Lake County man Friday on suspicion of robbing a Bank of America branch earlier this week.

Juan Jose Flores Jr., 44, was arrested early Friday morning at his Lakeport home, the department said in a news release.

Flores is accused of robbing the Bank of America on North McDowell Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe he entered the branch and passed a note to a teller demanding money, and made off on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.

After distributing a photo of the suspect on social media, detectives received several anonymous tips that led them to Flores, police said. With help from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, they tracked Flores to his home.

Flores was held at Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery Friday night. His bail is set at $50,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.