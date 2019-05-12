Argument in Rohnert Park leads to crash, DUI arrest

A Santa Rosa man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after he plowed into two parked cars after an argument in Rohnert Park and then drove away, authorities said.

Giovanni Valdez, 24, was found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.13%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%, when he was detained a short distance away from the Saturday afternoon crash on Daniel Drive, the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department said.

Valdez made it just a few blocks when he was stopped around 3:35 p.m. by public safety personnel conducting fire training at the city’s fire station on Country Club Drive. Firefighters double as police officers in Rohnert Park and would have heard a 911 call about a red Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage leaving the crash site.

Part of the front bumper and the front license plate were left behind on Daniel Drive, where Valdez is accused of arguing with an acquaintance and then hitting another person’s parked cars, authorities said. All three vehicles were badly damaged enough to require towing, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.