CHP: Lake County man suspected of DUI arrested after fleeing crash that injured teen

A Lake County man suspected of DUI was arrested Sunday after he fled from a car crash that left a teen driver seriously injured, authorities said.

Joshua Ferrell, 31, of Middletown, was driving a 1992 Toyota pickup west on Highway 175 when he crossed into oncoming traffic around 5:30 p.m., CHP officials said in a news release. The truck collided with an eastbound 2006 Nissan Altima, driven by Cole Jensen, 17, of Middletown, just east of Socrates Mine Road.

When officers arrived, Ferrell already had walked away from the crash site, CHP said. Officers searched for Ferrell, finding him hiding in nearby bushes. He ran from authorities but was arrested after a short chase, CHP said.

Ferrell, who wasn’t buckled up at the time of the crash, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, CHP said. Jensen, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown to Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.