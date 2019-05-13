San Francisco pedestrian killed at 'dangerous' intersection

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 13, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police are investigating the possible involvement of city transit bus in death of a pedestrian.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a man was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and later died at a hospital.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police say a Golden Gate Transit bus was stopped at the scene.

Police Supervisor Matt Haney says changes are needed at the "incredibly dangerous intersection" in the city's Tenderloin district where the accident occurred.

Haney says the intersection has fast-moving traffic, rapid turns and a large number of pedestrians.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Safe streets program Vision Zero SF says this is the city's eighth pedestrian death this year.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine