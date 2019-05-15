Two Mendocino County men suspected in assault on woman

Mendocino County deputies have arrested two men on suspicion of assaulting a woman in an incident that authorities said included her being pushed out of a vehicle, choked, spat on, punched, kicked and burned with a lit cigarette.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office released that account this week of the alleged assault of a 40-year-old Willits woman spanning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning last week, along with the announcement that they had arrested two Willits men in their 30s on at least one felony charge each.

The woman was reportedly in a relationship with one of the men and friends with the other, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. While the three were drinking alcoholic beverages, the boyfriend became violent, prompting a response from the Willits Police Department, the release said.

The woman, fearing retaliation, told police she was OK, only to be assaulted by both men after officers left, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested Silas Young, 36, on suspicion of felony domestic battery and booked him into the Mendocino County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. Deputies also arrested Aaron McIvor, 35, on suspicion of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor assault and battery, and violating probation.

