Growing fire threat puts Sonoma County’s wooded towns on high alert

If statewide average temperatures rise 5.5 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk of large wildland fires is expected to increase about 20 percent by 2050 and 50 percent by the end of the century, the county’s hazard plan notes.

Long, arid summers guarantee that fuels will be dry by fall, when Diablo winds from the east pick up, creating the tinderbox conditions California has experienced in recent years, with climate change now seen by experts as a major contributing factor.

Steep terrain, including canyons, gulches and drainages, can act as chimneys, funneling hot air, gases and embers ahead or outside of the main fire. Mark West Canyon helped propel the Tubbs fire in 2017, which killed 22 people and destroyed 4,651 homes, most of them inside the city of Santa Rosa.

Fire moves uphill faster as the flames preheat fuels in its path, while downhill slopes tend slow the flames. The hills of the Coastal Range rise abruptly from the coastline to more than 2,000 feet, and the Mayacamas Mountains on the county’s eastern edge rise from sea level valleys to up to 4,500 feet on the slopes of Mount St. Helena.

The southern third of Sonoma County consists of grasslands and oak woodlands; highly flammable nob cone pine and chaparral landscapes are to the east, along the Napa and Lake County lines in a very high fire hazard area; and mixed redwood and fir forests are found across the county, heavily along the coast and lower Russian River area, according to a Sonoma County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update in 2017.

The Tubbs fire in 2017 sped from Calistoga to Santa Rosa in just over four hours, propelled by 60 to 70 mph winds. Stopping it was impossible, as firefighters and other first responders spent the night saving lives rather than fighting the blaze, Turbeville said. It followed the same course as the Hanly fire of 1964, which was stopped at the edge of a what was then a much smaller city.

The 2017 and 2018 fire seasons were the most destructive in state history, with more than 16,500 wildfires scorching more than 2.8 million acres, including the catastrophic Camp fire that virtually erased the Butte County town of Paradise, killing 85 people and destroying more than 18,800 structures.

Standing on the south slope of Healdsburg’s Fitch Mountain, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville surveyed a distressing scene.

Above him, a towering fir tree was close enough to fall across two roads, blocking access and bringing down power lines that could remain live and dangerous on the ground. To one side, the roof and gutters of a residential structure were full of leaves ready to ignite from a windblown wildfire ember in dry weather.

On the way up Spring Street, Turbeville’s four-wheel drive pickup had met a descending UPS truck, forcing him to pull off the substandard, single-lane road. In an emergency, fire engines and evacuating residents could be at a similar standoff.

“When you think about everything that needs to be done to make this place safe, it’s mind-boggling,” said Turbeville, a 24-year veteran with the state firefighting agency.

Fitch Mountain, a tree-covered, 990-foot-high point on a bend in the Russian River, is an idyllic rural area, teeming with wildlife and screened off from urban noise and lights.

It is also a Cal Fire-designated high fire-risk zone, abounding with potential to erupt in flames threatening the lives and property of residents in about 340 homes.

“Wind from any direction could fan an ignition source,” states the Fitch Mountain Park and Open Space Preserve Management Plan. “Steep slopes all around can allow for the uphill thermal rush of flames through areas of continuous fuels from ground to treetop.”

And Fitch Mountain is just one of 40 Sonoma County “communities at risk” cited in a Fire Management Plan for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Across the three-county region more than 70 populated areas are at risk.

The list includes areas around the cities of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Cloverdale, Sonoma and Petaluma, as well as the smaller communities of Camp Meeker, Bodega, Glen Ellen, Kenwood, Bennett Valley, Valley Ford and Boyes Hot Springs.

The 1,576-square-mile county, bludgeoned by the firestorms of 2017 that killed 24 people, destroyed 5,334 homes and did about $9 billion in insured property damage, is an ideal breeding ground for such conflagrations, experts say.

Wildland fire behavior depends on three primary factors — fuels, topography and weather — and Sonoma County has all three conducive to big burns. The same holds true for neighboring Napa and Mendocino counties, and Lake County, where wildfires since 2015 have burned more than half of the territory.

Climate change is stoking the risk, according to experts, with rising average temperatures that can make fire seasons longer and more severe.

More than half of Sonoma County has been rated by Cal Fire as moderate or high fire hazard risk, with very high hazard zones in the mountainous eastern range, along the coast north of Salt Point State Park and in small pockets in west county and around Lake Sonoma.

The upshot, Turbeville said, is ominous: “Every square inch of California can burn. It’s just how bad or how often or how soon.”

No one knows what 2019 will bring, but there have already been 14 major wildfires reported by Cal Fire from Siskiyou to San Diego counties.

In some fire-prone Sonoma County communities, residents are well aware of the situation.