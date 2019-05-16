Historic Wilbur Hot Springs for sale for $10 million

For the first time in 50 years, the historic Wilbur Hot Springs is for sale.

The resort and nature preserve in Colusa County, 25 miles from Clearlake, is on the market for $10 million, according to listing agent David C. Gilbert of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The 1,760-acre property's history traces back to the Yocha Dehe tribe of the Wintun Nation, who used the hot springs as ceremonial and healing grounds.

In the early 1860s, Congressman General John Bidwell was searching for gold in Northern California. One of his men became sick, and the hot springs were used as treatment, according to the Wilbur Hot Springs website.

Europeans began coming to the springs in droves.

Two men, Ezekial Wilbur and Edwin Howell, bought a ranch near the springs to mine copper in 1863, according to the website. When their plans fell apart, Wilbur constructed a hotel and opened Wilbur Hot Sulphur Springs two years later.

The hot springs' current owner, Dr. Richard Louis Miller, bought the property in 1972. Miller later purchased the adjacent 1,560 acre valley, now a nature preserve only for visitors.

The property has 25 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and multiple fireplaces, according to the listing.