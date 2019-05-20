Santa Rosa’s Ridgway High celebrates 50th anniversary

When Max Gans completed his coursework at Ridgway High School on Wednesday, there was plenty to look forward to, including his own personalized graduation announcement written by his student adviser — a unique tradition at the continuation school.

Over the school’s PA system, his adviser briefly spoke about Gans’ drive to succeed after time spent in juvenile hall, his interest in fashion and his motivation to keep a part-time job at a Chinese restaurant while completing school. He also joked that Gans would need to bring pork fried rice and chow mein to teachers if he wanted to graduate.

“It’s very meaningful. All of them are very different,” Gans, 18, said of the announcements.

Understanding teens’ lives outside of the classroom and fostering close relationships between teachers and students are part of what makes the alternative school a memorable place for alumni.

About 75 to 100 alumni and former teachers gathered Sunday afternoon in the campus’s multipurpose room to reminisce on relationships forged and to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary. They ate pasta salad and cookies made by current students in the school’s culinary class and looked through old yearbooks and newspaper clippings.

“I’m really proud to be here,” said Principal Valerie Jordan, who is in her first year at the school. “It was a great turnout.”

Jordan said the small campus, which has up to 300 students at a time, alongside caring adults, is the key to keeping the school culture one of connectedness.

“Connection before content. That’s the key,” Jordan said.

Students must be at least 16 years old and struggling at traditional high school to enroll at Ridgway. Officials say they’ve had a waitlist this year of up to 100 teens.

The 10 student advisers have 30 students each to check in with every three weeks. Students have individualized graduation plans that take into consideration the class credits they need to complete, their work schedules and family obligations.

Ridgway High has been named a model continuation school by the state in past years. “That’s part of our success, having an adviser,” Jordan said.

Gans’ adviser, Tim Gilligan, has worked at the school for 33 years. He writes many of the specialized graduation announcements, which he said require interviewing other teachers and students.

“Students get a lot more one-on-one time here,” Gilligan said.

He first heard of Ridgway High School in the early 1970s when his pregnant cousin was sent there. When Ridgway formed in 1968, it wasn’t originally a coed continuation school, said Barbara Williams, a retired teacher of 40 years who came back to substitute this year.

“(Ridgway) actually was a pregnant girls’ school because the comprehensive high schools didn’t want pregnant girls,” Williams said.

Ridgway quickly became a continuation school. About 20 years ago, a former principal developed the student adviser program, which is used to this day.

Today, the school offers its teen parents an on-campus child care and support for expecting parents.

“It was good coming here because it’s a different support system,” Gans said. “I knew my progression every single day before graduating instead of waiting.”

His mother, Nancy Gans, attended Ridgway in 1991-92, when she was homeless for bouts of time as a student. She said when her son got into Ridgway, family members asked if she was upset by it. She wasn’t.

She said kids who attend alternative schools face a stigma that they’re bad kids. “That needs to change. Kids who have gone through a life crisis, they need something different in their education,” Nancy Gans said.

Kathy Vyenielo, a Ridgway counselor who has been at the school for two decades, said thousands have graduated from the school. She said she bumps into alumni around town in unexpected places. When she recently was recommended an oral surgeon, she was delighted and surprised to see he was a former student.

She echoed Gans’ comments about alternative education.

“Students who have the biggest problems and are the most disruptive probably need the most care and understanding — really, that’s what they’re asking for,” Vyenielo said.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.