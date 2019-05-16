Police arrest UC Berkeley student in 2 sexual assaults

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 16, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. — Berkeley police say they have arrested a 20-year-old UC Berkeley student who is an active member of a fraternity for allegedly sexually assaulting two people, punching and biting them.

The Berkeley Police Department said Thursday Finn Wolff was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with multiple felonies related to the November 2017 and March 2019 attacks. Wolff is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Officials say detectives investigating several sexual assaults learned there may be additional people that were attacked by Wolff but that those victims have not come forward to police.

They say none of the reported assaults occurred on the UC Berkeley campus.

The department is encouraging anyone with additional information or who was assaulted by Wolff to contact police.

