Santa Rosa police warn residents of phone scam targeting sex offenders

A scammer has been calling registered sex offenders in the Santa Rosa area and posing as a police officer to demand money.

The unknown male is somehow “spoofing” the number he’s calling from to make it appear that he’s calling from a Santa Rosa Police Department number, the department said in a Facebook post.

The caller then demands personal information from his victims.

“If you receive a call similar to this, do NOT provide any personal information, including credit card numbers, or social security numbers,” according to the post.

“The Santa Rosa Police Department will not call anyone, including registered sex offenders, demanding personal information or any form of payment over the telephone.”

No further information about the scam was available Thursday, Santa Rosa police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.