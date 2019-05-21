Dogtown ranch in Bolinas hits the market for $4.8 million

A 15-acre ranch in iconic Dogtown, the wooded individualistic enclave near San Francisco, has hit the market for $4.8 million.

The compound sits in the Bolinas zip code at the southern tip of Point Reyes National Seashore, just north of Bolinas Lagoon, and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. It’s less than an hour from San Francisco.

Bolinas is an area known for attracting independent-minded and creative people.

“Among its residents are families whose roots go back to the 1800s, organic farmers and an inordinate number of accomplished artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs,” according to the Marin County Chamber of Commerce.

Karen and Robert Buckenmeyer own the Dogtown property. Robert Buckenmeyer, who grew up in Carmichael, is a craftsman, carpenter and artist.

The property at 5953 Shoreline Highway, Bolinas, is listed by Compass agent Jon DiRienzo.

DiRienzo called Dogtown “a tiny enclave that’s really cool” and “a unique place” that has attracted “creative, trailblazing, independent types.”

Listed earlier this month, the property is already getting attention from potential buyers, he said.

“I have artists, conglomerates calling, people who want to buy it with other family members, lovers of the outdoors,” DiRienzo said.

Dogtown was originally called Woodville in reference to the area’s timber industry, and some maps still use that name. Before its official name change in 1976, residents called the hamlet “The Dogtown” because the town kept a large number of hunting dogs.

The 15-acre lot for sale features three single-family residences, a large woodshop barn, pottery studio, handbuilt amphitheater and three vintage wine casks from France. Among the forest setting is a live-stock holding area, stream and pond.