Police: Repeat DUI offender rear-ends car, arrested on suspicion of another DUI

A Petaluma woman on probation for previous DUI charges was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after she rear-ended another car, authorities said.

Pamela Long, 63, was driving on the 700 block of East Washington Street in Petaluma around 11 a.m. Saturday when she hit another car, police said. Paramedics attended a passenger in the car she rear-ended after the juvenile complained of pain, police said in a statement.

Witnesses told police Long attempted to walk away, but they smelled alcohol on her and confiscated her keys until officers arrived.

Police said Long’s blood-alcohol level was just over the legal limit of 0.08%. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury and probation violation and booked into Sonoma County Jail.

