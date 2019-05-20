$10 million gift to Los Angeles museum will make admission free

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES — The Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles says admission will soon be free thanks to a $10 million gift by the president of its board of trustees.

Carolyn Powers announced her donation Saturday night during an annual benefit dinner.

The Los Angeles Times says about 700 guests, many of them artists, leapt to their feet and applauded when Powers broke the news.

Powers' gift will cover the cost of free admissions for the next five years. But the museum says it intends to make the change permanent.

