Police: Petaluma man flees car crash, runs from officers

A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a car crash and resisting arrest once officers found him.

The man, Flynn Nichols, 35, was driving a gold Nissan Sentra when he struck two cars that had already crashed into each other on Petaluma Boulevard North near Highway 101 at about 4 p.m., the Petaluma Police Department said.

When passengers of the other cars went to approach him, Nichols “acted erratically” and drove away, leaving his car’s license plate behind, police said in a statement. A witness followed Nichols as he drove south on Petaluma Boulevard North before heading west on Skillman Lane.

Officers then stopped the car, and Nichols fled on foot. Police caught up to Nichols about two blocks away and placed him in a safety restraint to prevent him from harming himself or the officers, police said.

Nichols was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. One person injured in the crash was sent to a hospital.

