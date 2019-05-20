President Trump issues disaster declaration for California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 20, 2019

President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for California after large parts of the state were damaged by storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides earlier this year.

Trump issued the declaration Saturday to help 17 counties that suffered water damage from Feb. 24 to March 1.

The declaration means the following counties are eligible for federal funding to repair the damage: Amador, Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity and Tuolumne.

Waves of heavy rain pounded California, trapping people in floodwaters, washing away a mountain highway, triggering mudslides that destroyed homes and forcing residents to flee communities scorched by wildfires last year.

