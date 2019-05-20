Teens suspected of robbery, brandishing weapon at Elsie Allen High School

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm at a man who followed them after they allegedly stole things out of his car at the Elsie Allen High School parking lot.

The robbery was reported to officers at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday after the victim, an adult man, witnessed the purported theft and followed the suspects through campus, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. At some point, the suspects dropped a few of the items as they were running away and the victim went to pick up the property.

One of the suspects responded by brandishing what appeared to be a firearm and threatening the man, police said.

The victim then ran away, called police and gave officers a description of both suspects and their car. An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled the car over near the 2100 block of Stony Point Road, located about 2 miles away from the high school. Inside, officers found two Santa Rosa teens, ages 16 and 17, who matched the description of the robbery suspects provided by the victim. A replica firearm was found in the car, as well as property belonging to the man who reported the robbery, police said.

The teens, whose names were not released because they are minors, were arrested. They were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery, possession of a weapon on school grounds and conspiracy to commit a crime.

