Three hospitalized following major-injury crash on Highway 12

Three people were seriously injured in a Monday morning crash that temporarily blocked traffic on Highway 12 in both directions.

The two-vehicle collision was reported at 9:02 a.m. on the highway, just west of Fulton Road, the CHP said.

Charlana Brown, 54, of Santa Rosa, was driving west in a Toyota Camry and for an unknown reason lost control of her car, CHP spokesman David deRutte said. The rear end of Brown’s Camry crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by Isidro Guzman, 28, of Huron in Fresno County. Guzman and passenger Ismael Hernandez-Garcia, 40, from Kingsburg, were injured in the collision. All three were rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, but were expected to survive their injuries, deRutte said.

Investigators with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office were sent to the crash site as a precaution, deRutte said. Officers later determined Brown was not intoxicated at the time of the crash and no charges will be filed.

