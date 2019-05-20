Study reveals the vehicles with the highest fatality rates in the Bay Area

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019

Fatalities from car crashes happen the most in small vehicles, according to a study conducted by iSeeCars.com. The study found deaths occur twice as often in subcompact and sports cars — unless you live in the Bay Area.

The Subaru Forester had the highest fatal vehicle accident rate in San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland, according to the study. About 10.2 SUVs are involved in a fatal collision every billion miles.

Nearby in Sacramento, the Dodge Challenger had the highest fatal vehicle accident rate at 18.3 cars per billion miles.

The automotive research firm and search engine pored over data from the U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System to determine which cars were involved in fatal collisions. The study only included 2013-2017 model cars that crashed between 2012-2017.

Nationwide, the Mitsubishi Mirage, Chevrolet Corvette, Honda Fit, Kia Forte and Chevrolet Spark were deemed the most dangerous. Although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave these vehicles four or five-star ratings, they didn’t perform well in other crash safety tests.

