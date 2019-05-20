Wet weather likely factor in Lake County crash, CHP says

Cold and wet weather apparently contributed to a head-on crash that seriously injured two Lake County men on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported to the Clear Lake-area CHP at about 12:21 p.m. on a rural stretch of Highway 29 north of Diener Drive and about 4 miles west of Lower Lake, CHP said in a statement. Though the cause of the crash was still under investigation Monday afternoon, officers suspect the inclement weather was a factor, the CHP said.

John Ritter, 55, of Hidden Valley Lake was driving south on the highway in a 2015 Ford Edge SUV when he lost control of his car. The SUV crossed over into opposing traffic, crashing into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Gary Reis, 65, of Kelseyville, CHP said. Both men were driving at or under the posted 55 mph speed limit and were wearing their seat belts, CHP said.

Ritter was taken to Sutter Lakeside Hospital, while Reis was sent to the Adventist Health Clear Lake hospital. Both men had major injuries.

