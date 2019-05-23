Sonoma Coast erosion forces Highway 1 lane closure, with a long-term fix years out

The meeting will be held at the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District Station, 510 Highway 1, in Bodega Bay.

Caltrans will host a public informational meeting Thursday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., to discuss coastal erosion affecting Highway 1 at Gleason Beach, recent closure of the southbound lane and short-term efforts to restore two-way traffic, as well as long-term plans for highway realignment.

A stretch of southbound Highway 1 on the Sonoma Coast at risk of failure from coastal erosion for two decades has finally been abandoned — the cracked and sagging western-most lane shut down for good last week.

Abundant winter rainfall and regular wave action undercutting the deteriorating bluffs at Gleason Beach have finally made the affected lane too dangerous for traffic, triggering the emergency closure and switch to a single, shared lane all travelers, Caltrans said.

“I can describe it in one word: scary,” said Sonoma County planner Gary Helfrich, whose recent examination of the crumbling cliff and damaged highway turned up cracking along the double-yellow lines.

Short-term solutions are still being developed, but the hope at this point is to build a new, adjacent lane inland to carry northbound traffic and convert the existing northbound lane for use by those traveling south, Caltrans representatives said. Engineers also are contemplating trying to stabilize the coastal edge by embedding up to 60 50-foot steel beams vertically into what had been the southbound lane.

“We want to buy as much time as possible,” said Stefan Galvez-Abadia, chief of Caltrans’ Office of Environmental Analysis.

But that’s just an interim proposal.

Caltrans is still working to finalize a long-term fix that involves moving a three-quarter-mile stretch of the roadway inland 400 feet so the cliff’s accelerating retreat no longer poses a problem for coastal travel. The project includes construction of an 850-foot- long bridge that would span the Scotty Creek flood plain, raising the highway above sensitive creek habitat and tribal heritage sites that otherwise might be disturbed.

While Caltrans appeared poised to seek approval of its bypass plan from the California Coastal Commission a year ago, it now could be another full year before it is ready to do, though it also may be sooner, an agency spokeswoman said.

Among the outstanding issues are continued negotiations related to land and right-of-way acquisitions needed to construct what would be the largest man-made structure on the Sonoma Coast.

“I can tell you we are making progress,” Lindsey Hart, Caltrans’ chief spokeswoman.

But with all Caltrans projects, and particularly one in the coastal zone, the process is more complicated than most can imagine, she said.

“We’re still working with everybody involved to make sure that we do this right,” Hart said. “We are working to get that done within the next five years.”

The section of coastline known as Gleason Bleach, located on the rise above Scotty Creek, midway between Bodega Bay and Jenner, is retreating at an average rate of 14 inches a year, one of the fastest rates of coastal erosion in California.

The cliff side is littered with the debris of fallen homes, concrete armaments, pillars and other failed attempts to stabilize the bluffs and a number of homes that once afforded commanding ocean views — until the land gave way and structures began sliding into the sea about two decades ago.

The geology in that spot is a major factor, along with the constant wave action, storm runoff and drainage from the cliff top, Galvez-Abadia said.

“Certainly this year was really, really wet, and certainly there was some rapid erosion out there,” he said.