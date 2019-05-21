Sonoma man, 18, suspected of DUI in Mustang crash

A Sonoma man remained in jail Tuesday, suspected of being under the influence when he crashed on Highway 12 near Schellville and injured two passengers, the CHP said.

Carlos Alberto Baltazar Uricino, 18, lost control of his 2003 Ford Mustang at 1:50 p.m. Sunday east of Schellville, just inside the Napa County line, CHP said. He ran off the highway and hit a dirt embankment.

He was taken to Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center for minor injuries and then booked into the jail. Passengers Luis Mario Contreras, 18, and Moises Flores de Jesus, 24, both of Sonoma, also were taken to the Napa hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

