Windsor fire official arrested in domestic violence case

Battalion Chief Ron Busch of the Sonoma County Fire District was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and felony false imprisonment involving his girlfriend at their Windsor home, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Busch, 52, was arrested May 11 and booked into Sonoma County Jail after he and his 36-year-old girlfriend got into an altercation at the residence, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said Tuesday. Paramedics evaluated the woman, who had injuries, but she was not taken to the hospital, Crum said. Busch was released from jail a day later after posting bond for $30,000 bail.

Busch was placed on paid administrative leave after the arrest and fire district officials started an internal investigation, Sonoma County Fire Deputy Chief Matt Gustafson said. He is a veteran of the Windsor Fire Protection District, which recently became part of the larger county fire district.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement while we do this investigation, which prohibits us from discussing anything regarding this case,” Gustafson said.

Busch Tuesday declined to comment on his arrest and the ongoing investigation.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office hasn’t brought charges against him. “No filing decision has been made yet regarding Ronald Busch,” said Joan Croft, a spokeswoman for the district attorney.

Crum declined to provide a mug shot of Busch, saying the case doesn’t fall within the policy of the Sheriff’s Office to release his photo to the public.

“Photographs and mug shots may be released for a public safety purpose or public interest as expressly approved by the PIO (public information officer), investigations lieutenant, or higher authority,” according to the pertinent policy Crum cited.

