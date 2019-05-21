Sonoma woman suspected of stabbing boyfriend

Domestic violence at a southern Sonoma County home Monday night left a man with a knife wound and his girlfriend in the county jail, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect Idalia Cortes‑Acosta, 40, had left their Skaggs Island Road home before deputies arrived to the 9 p.m. call and a search for the woman ended early Tuesday when she was found in Napa County, officials said.

Authorities were alerted to the incident by a 911 call for help from a 10‑year‑old relative, acting as an interpreter for the family, according to Redcom dispatch reports. Details on what led to the alleged stabbing weren’t available Tuesday.

The boy and his father were taking the injured man to Sonoma Valley Hospital when Sonoma Valley firefighters caught up to them and treated the left arm injury. The victim, 37, is expected to recover, officials said.

The suspect had left the home in a red, 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier and an alert was given to neighboring agencies.

Napa police located Cortes‑Acosta about 6 a.m. on Browns Valley Road. She was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies booked Cortes‑Acosta into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $110,000.

