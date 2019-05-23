Chris Smith: Twentysome years after Johnny Garlic’s, Guy Fieri gets his star

As closely as I can tell, the name “Guy Fieri” first hit this newspaper on Sept. 13, 1996.

Fieri was then a 28-year-old restaurant worker about to open, with partner Steve Gruber, a new joint on Santa Rosa’s Farmers Lane. The two former Checker’s staffers would call their place Johnny Garlic’s.

In July 2002, a Press Democrat intern named Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, now publisher of the New York Times, wrote a story about the fire that rendered Johnny Garlic’s blackened.

In 2005, Fieri was spending a lot of time at his Tex Wasabi’s Rock-N-Roll Sushi BBQ in downtown Santa Rosa when pal Rob Olmstead persuaded him to apply to season two of the Food Network’s “The Next Food Network Star.” He made a quick video and sent it in.

Well, since then the spike-haired and monstrously gregarious Santa Rosan has become far more than a Food Network star. You could write this as easily as I: He’s a TV and hospitality and marketing and philanthropic phenomenon.

He’s taken his inevitable lumps as he’s made foodies of millions, become godlike to legions of independent diners and drive-ins, served as a goodwill ambassador for Sonoma County and shown up to feed fire survivors and many others in times of crisis.

His family and Matthew McConaughey were with him Wednesday when he inaugurated his own star on the Hollod Walk of Fame.

Well done, Guy. You are indeed off da hook.

******************************************************

High schooler and Tubbs fire survivor Julia Green wrote a powerful, probing letter to one of her favorite authors, knowing very well he’d likely never read it.

The act of writing the letter, of revealing how she’d been touched by a book, was what was important.

Julia, who’s wrapping up her sophomore year at Santa Rosa High School, did that well. So well that her letter won first place in her class level in a national competition that the Library of Congress calls Letters About Literature.

The contest encourages students deeply affected by a book to write a letter to the author — living or dead — and convey the impact.

Julia addressed her missive to acclaimed novelist Jonathan Safran Foer.

She wrote that Foer’s 2005 “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” was “the first book I read in late 2017 in which I could see the reflection of who I had become.”

Julia reveals in the writing exercise that after losing her family’s home to the October, 2017, firestorm she turned inward. Not wanting to talk to anyone about the personal disaster, she began daily journaling.

“My writing was the beginning of my obsession with regaining the memories I’d lost. Because I told no one but myself how I was feeling, I saw myself in no one.”

Julia was one of more than 1,200 California students who entered the writing contest, sponsored in this state by the School Library Association.

She wrote that Foer’s book, which sets off with 9-year-old Oskar Schell finding a key left behind by his father when he died in the 9/11 attacks, revealed to her that she is far from alone in dealing with loss.

“It was your book,” she wrote, “that showed me if I opened my eyes a little further, I could see myself in everyone.”…

******************************************************

ROOTER HUMOR: In the heart of Sebastopol, John Eder gazed about while waiting for a traffic light to change.

A small yellow bus rolled up slowly to his right. He read over the rear window, SCHOOL BUS.

Then Eder’s eye was drawn as though by gravity to the back of the ASAP Plumbing van just in front of the school transport vehicle.

Proclaimed the bumper sticker on the truck, STOOL BUS.

