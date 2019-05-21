Napa Valley vintner Agustin Huneeus Jr., New York lawyer plead guilty in college admissions case

BOSTON — A Napa Valley vintner and a New York lawyer have admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Agustin Huneeus Jr. and Gordon Caplan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court.

Huneeus' family owns vineyards in Napa Valley and in Oregon. Authorities say he agreed to pay $300,000 to rig his daughter's SAT score and have her designated as a water polo recruit to the University of Southern California.

Caplan was co-chairman of the prominent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Greenwich, Connecticut, resident was charged with paying $75,000 to get someone to correct the answers on his daughter's ACT exam after she took it.

They are among 14 parents who have agreed to plead guilty. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last week.