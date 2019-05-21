Napa Valley vintner Agustin Huneeus Jr., New York lawyer plead guilty in college admissions case

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 21, 2019, 1:03PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BOSTON — A Napa Valley vintner and a New York lawyer have admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Agustin Huneeus Jr. and Gordon Caplan pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court.

Huneeus' family owns vineyards in Napa Valley and in Oregon. Authorities say he agreed to pay $300,000 to rig his daughter's SAT score and have her designated as a water polo recruit to the University of Southern California.

Caplan was co-chairman of the prominent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Greenwich, Connecticut, resident was charged with paying $75,000 to get someone to correct the answers on his daughter's ACT exam after she took it.

They are among 14 parents who have agreed to plead guilty. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last week.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine