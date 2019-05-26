Two remote Sonoma Coast wineries offer delicious wines, stunning views

Sonoma Coast wineries offer some of the most stunning vistas in California. Make sure to visit Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery and Annapolis Winery.

Have guests hitting town this summer? Give them an unforgettable Sonoma County experience by visiting wineries on the north coast.

The 25-mile distance that separate Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery and Annapolis Winery encompasses some of the most stunning coastal vistas in California and a wide range of activities that include visiting historic Fort Ross, hiking at Salt Point State Park, clifftop whale watching, and some mighty fine dining. This jaunt makes for an exciting, jam-packed day, and also works as an excellent overnight.

The action starts at Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery. Soon after passing Russian Gulch State Beach on Highway 1, turn right turn onto Meyers Grade Road to begin a steep climb offering panoramic views of the coast far below. Three miles in, the winery beckons from a ridgetop.

“We came across this land by accident,” recalls co-owner Lester Schwartz. “We were traveling up the coast, Highway 1 had some problems, and we were forced to detour. It was one of those absolutely halcyon days — the car windows were open, the air was filled with the beautiful perfume of trees. We were enchanted.”

Lester and Linda Schwartz met in the 1960s while students at South Africa’s University of Cape Town. They married in 1967 and moved to the Bay Area in the mid-1970s; Lester was a San Francisco attorney and Linda worked with nonprofit arts organizations. Eventually they began seeking coastal property with the aim of growing grapes.

“Wine had been an interest of ours for years,” Lester said. “Even as students we drank more wine than beer. I came from a farming family, and I had an uncle with a famous vineyard. As a boy I already loved the smell of fermentation.”

In 1988, the Schwartzes purchased a section of virgin forest and grasslands on Meyers Grade Road, but were soon warned by a visiting industry expert that “we’d never be able to grow grapes here because it’s too cool.”

Undiscouraged, the couple began experimenting with cool-climate grapes such as pinot noir and chardonnay, planting varietals in different soil blocks to see which grew best in various locations.

It turned out that there was grape-growing warmth aplenty on their property. It’s so high above sea level that it usually sits above the fog line, basking in hotter and longer periods of sunlight than the foggy bluffs below. When the sun sets, though, vineyard temperatures plummet.

These conditions create such a unique ecosystem that, in 2012, this rugged region was awarded status as the Fort Ross-Seaview American Viticultural Area (within the larger Sonoma Coast AVA). Grapes grown here are planted from 920 to 1800 feet above sea level.

Today the winery, located at 15725 Meyers Grade Road in Jenner, specializes in three varietals: pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinotage, a delectable South African varietal that’s a cross between pinot noir and cinsaut.

Visitors can stroll the grounds, savor the views, and enjoy a flight of wines for $25. The tasting room is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, except major holidays.

Along a 50-minute drive north to Annapolis Winery, travelers will find gorgeous scenery, with plenty of pullover spots to enjoy a hike and a picnic lunch (or a delicious lunch at Timber Cove Inn’s Coast Kitchen or the Black Point Grill at Sea Ranch).