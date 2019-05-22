‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh to leave prison this week

To many, he was the homegrown face of terrorist treachery who left a comfortable Marin County life to train for jihad with Osama bin Laden and fight for America’s foes in Afghanistan. To others, he was a wayward teenage spiritual seeker swept up in the global war on terror.

This week, a generation after 9/11, the “American Taliban” will be a free man.

On Thursday, John Phillip Walker Lindh, whose haunting image captivated America after his 2001 capture in Afghanistan, is set to be released from an Indiana federal prison after serving most of his 20-year sentence.

“I guess the question we have to ask is, does he represent a threat?” said Alice Hoagland, of Los Gatos, whose son died a hero in the bin Laden-directed Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

That remains the unsettled question, as Lindh, now 38, remains as much a mystery as when he first appeared bearded, dazed and disheveled on TV screens in December 2001, an odd footnote in America’s ongoing battle against radical Islamic terrorism.

Lindh denounced terrorism when he was sentenced as contrary to Islamic teaching, but has avoided public comment since. He, his family and his lawyers have refused recent interview requests.

Federal prison officials would not say to which community Lindh will be released without his permission or discuss other details of his release, which comes a few years short of his 20-year sentence as a result of credits for good conduct and time served before his sentencing.

Lindh will be under three years of supervision following his release, which will include special conditions. He cannot have online communications in any language other than English, cannot communicate with any known extremist or possess or view extremist or terrorist material. He also cannot leave the country without permission and must undergo mental health counseling.

Hoagland is unsure what to make of him and his looming release. Her own son, Mark Bingham, died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field while he was fighting hijackers.

“There are so many more people who have more blood on their hands,” Hoagland said, referring to bin Laden associates like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, facing charges from a U.S. military commission at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay of plotting the 9/11 attacks. Lindh proved “ineffective,” she said, adding, “I just hope he does not align himself with terrorists one more time.”

Lindh’s divorced parents and legal defense team have, in rare interviews over the years, portrayed him as a devout young man who just wanted to help the Taliban fight injustice by their Afghan enemies, not kill fellow Americans.

“He’s a really good person; I’m proud of my son,” his father, Frank Lindh, said in a 2009 GQ article written by an Afghanistan war veteran that asked “Can John Walker Lindh Go Home Now?”

J. Wells Dixon, a senior attorney for the Center for Constitutional Rights who specializes in challenging detentions at the Guantanamo prison but was not involved with Lindh’s case, said he “was very clearly a victim of the times, the post-9/11 era, and that climate of fear.”

But others offer a darker picture of Lindh. The family of Johnny Michael Spann, a CIA officer who became America’s first Afghanistan war combat casualty when he was killed Nov. 25, 2001, in a Taliban detainee revolt after questioning Lindh, opposes his release.