Santa Rosa’s Wednesday Night Market opens 2019 season

Toddlers tumbled in the green grass on Old Courthouse Square, while their parents sat nearby on blankets, sipping cold beverages from 3 Disciples and Old Possum Brew. Music blasted from the speakers next to the performance stage during the kickoff of the popular Santa Rosa seasonal Wednesday Night Market events.

After an unusually strong spring storm in the North Bay last week washed out the planned opening night, on Wednesday evening downtown the sky was baby blue with puffy clouds. By 5:15 p.m., the streets around the square were filled with people mingling and grabbing a bite to eat at the many food vendors.

This is the second year Suraya Figueirdo and her family plan to be regulars each week until the market season closes on Aug. 28.

“I love it because of the music, running into our neighbors and meeting new people,” Figueirdo said. “But I also think it is a place to build community with our family.”

At least 100 vendors were slated to participate on opening night, and future events are expected to draw more of them. Typically, organizers expect up to 10,000 attendees each Wednesday to participate in the festivities, said Todd Morrow, the marketing director.

“It has a lot to do with the fabric of the community and a lot of people view the night market as a way to learn about what is going on and stay connected,” he said.

The weekly night market has been a Santa Rosa staple during the spring and summer months for over three decades. This year the market series is under new management, since Leslie Graves stepped down as coordinator after three years.

The Wednesday Night Market features a new interactive water display for children and a selection of local bands. The Dylan Black Project performed opening night. The band’s tribute to old-school rock energized the crowd on a balmy evening, as many attendees sat on the lawn to enjoy the music and fun.

The new leadership has no plans to alter the community-centric mission of the market events.

“We are starting a rigorous campaign of giving back to sponsors and make a stronger connection between the people who support the market and the larger community,” Morrow said.

Camille Hoffman and her friend, Jean Decker, randomly stumbled upon the event Wednesday.

They quickly joined in and settled on a bench under the shady redwoods enjoying chicken and french fries.

Hoffman said markets like this one in downtown Santa Rosa bring people together and support shopping at local merchants.

“The vendors put a lot of effort into these types of events, so being able to give back to them in some way keeps these things alive,” she said.

