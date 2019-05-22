Woman, 74, kidnapped and repeatedly raped in San Francisco

May 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities have arrested a man they say snatched a 74-year-old woman off a San Francisco street and raped her over five hours before leaving her semi-conscious on the sidewalk.

The San Francisco Chronicle says 47-year-old Manuel Amador is being held in connection with the May 10 attack. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The woman was walking near a park at around 8 a.m. when a man pulled her up a driveway and into a house, where authorities say a pit bull belonging to the man's roommate repeatedly bit her.

The man then the locked the woman in a room where he repeatedly raped her.

Authorities say the man then dressed her, dragged her back out and left her barely conscious on the sidewalk, where a passerby found her.

