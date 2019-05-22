Helicopter rescues driver who plunged 150 feet off Napa cliff

A Napa woman who crashed down a steep embankment Tuesday was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, according to the CHP.

About 9 a.m. driver Karla Zambrano, 20, crashed off rural Highway 121 east of Napa.

Her 2007 Saturn plunged some 150 feet but was stopped from a longer fall by a tree, according to news reports.

She was hoisted out by the agency helicopter crew, and taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa with what were believed to be major injuries. A hospital spokeswoman Wednesday said Zambrano was treated and released.

No other vehicles were involved and the CHP is investigating what caused Zambrano to drive off the roadway. The CHP said the woman wasn’t a licensed driver.

