Suspected DUI, hit‑and‑run driver hits bike rider in Santa Rosa

A suspected DUI driver hit a bicycle rider early Wednesday in east Santa Rosa and then fled, police said.

A witness followed the driver and alerted authorities about the 7:50 a.m. crash on Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, according to Santa Rosa police. As emergency responders headed to the crash, a pedestrian was hit by a car in west Santa Rosa.

Both victims were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with apparent minor injuries.

The woman on the bike was struck while the driver was making a left turn. He kept going, but officers, aided by the trailing witness, caught him at Fountaingrove Parkway and Chanate Road, Santa Rosa traffic Sgt. Chad Heiser said. Officers found an open container of alcohol in the man’s vehicle and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and over‑the‑counter drugs, as well as suspected felony hit-and-run, Heiser said.

Officers booked Brandon Foreman, 40, into Sonoma County Jail on $100,000 bail. He was described by police as a Santa Rosa homeless man.

In the westside crash, a 28‑year‑old Santa Rosa woman turning left onto Marlow Road at Jennings Avenue struck a man walking in the crosswalk, Heiser said. The driver, who stopped, told officers she didn’t see the man.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been revised to correct an error in the spelling of the suspect's first name.