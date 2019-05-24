Sonoma County approves raises for sheriff’s deputies, supervisors

Sonoma County deputies and their supervisors will see wage increases over the next four years after county supervisors this week unanimously approved new labor agreements that will cost a total of $9.5 million.

Rank-and-file deputies could see pay hikes of about 11% to 13%. Sergeants should expect similar raises through a mix of cost-of-living and equity adjustments spread out over the four-year contract.

The Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association represents both groups, totaling 235 employees.

A pool of about 15 employees in lieutenant, captain and assistant sheriff positions also will see pay hikes between 11% and 17% over the same period, according to the county’s new contract with Sheriff’s Office managers.

The wage adjustments are intended to account for the rising cost of living in Sonoma County, as well as make the department’s deputy and top brass salaries more competitive when compared to similar law enforcement agencies in the state, said Mike Vail, president of the deputy sheriffs’ association.

“It’s nice to get some increases in pay,” Vail said. “It’s very difficult to compete with other organizations when they pay better and the cost of living is lower.”

The new contracts come after the county and deputy unions last year agreed to a one-year extension of their 2016-2018 labor agreement following a period of financial uncertainty brought on by the October 2017 wildfires.

At the time, deputies and the department’s top leaders agreed to one-time lump-sum payments of $3,666 and $4,392, respectively, in lieu of ongoing pay increases. The county also offered to increase its medical premium contributions for both groups and institute a new paid parental leave program, among other things.

“That lump sum of cash is good for one year and it’s gone,” Vail said. “What we’re looking to do is remain competitive in our salary and benefit packages.”

Under the new contracts, the county will gradually increase its monthly medical plan contributions for both groups by about 33% by 2022.

Meanwhile, a $3.45- an-hour cash allowance — first approved in 2009 and given to deputies on top of their regular hourly pay — will be phased out. The money instead will be folded into their hourly pay in $1.15 increments over three years.

Benefits under the new contracts for rank-and-file deputies and their sergeants also include hourly premiums for dog handl ers ranging from $11.12 to $15 an hour and a flat $6.25 hourly rate for being on call, which was previously calculated as 5 percent of a deputy’s salary. They also will see their yearly equipment allowance increase by 50% to $750.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said he’s received positive feedback from his employees about the multiyear labor deal, which he anticipates will help increase a feeling of stability among current and prospective deputies.

“It will keep our salaries and benefits competitive and also retain quality people,” Essick said. “That’s the challenge that we always have here.”

Tuesday’s vote came two weeks after Sonoma County supervisors unanimously approved a new labor contract for about 1,900 county workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 1021. That contract called for raises of 10% to 14% over the next four years, costing the county nearly $28 million.

Like the SEIU contracts, raises in 2021 and 2022 for Sheriff’s Office sworn deputies will be based on the lower of two metrics: a San Francisco Bay Area urban consumer price index or the percentage growth of Sonoma County’s property tax, divided by 1.5.

