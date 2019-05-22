Small quake shakes The Geysers

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 22, 2019, 3:07PM

A small earthquake rattled The Geysers area late Tuesday night, registering a 3.0‑magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 11:51 p.m. and was centered eight miles from Geyserville, in the Mayacamas mountain range separating Sonoma and Lake County.

Few people reported feeling the quake to the agency, which tracks earthquakes worldwide. Small earthquakes have been common in the region for years.

Further north, Tuesday morning about 10:20 a.m., a 3.8‑magnitude quake occurred 13 miles southeast of Eureka. Hundreds of people reported that one, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

— Randi Rossmann

