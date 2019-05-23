Down on the farm: Historic photos of Sonoma County farm life

With our rich fertile soils and rolling green fields, Sonoma County is a great place for agriculture. With a history dating back more than 200 years, our main crops have evolved from prunes, hops and apples to dairy and wine grapes.

Generations of hard-working Sonoma County families have tilled the fields, tended the vines and reared the animals on local area farms before the first towns were even incorporated. It is our rich agricultural history that defines our community.

As Luther Burbank put it best, Sonoma County is “the chosen spot of all the earth as far as nature is concerned.”