‘Warrior for change:’ Iraq War veteran returns to Sonoma County for Memorial Day events

• Leave a message for a veteran in the “memorial wishing tree” during the “Memorial Tea & Memories” event at Healdsburg’s Russian River Rose Co., 1685 Magnolia Drive.

• Timothy J. Keating, a retired four-star Navy admiral, will be the keynote speaker at the 61st annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance at 11 a.m. Monday at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, 126 First St. W.

Here are some other events that will be held in Sonoma County to honor the fallen:

Dan Nevins will be the keynote speaker at the 48th annual Avenue of the Flags Memorial Day celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave.

Darkness came upon Dan Nevins five years ago, following the 36th surgery on what was left of his legs after a roadside bomb blast in Iraq a decade earlier.

Recuperating at his Florida home, Nevins, a former Windsor resident, took a leave from his job with the Wounded Warrior Project and found himself isolated. Divorced and unable to care for his young daughter, he finally had to face the wounds to his mind.

“I was basically going stir-crazy, sitting at home, nobody to call and nothing to do,” he said.

He swallowed allergy medicine and whiskey to sleep, but nightmares awakened him.

Nevins suffered from traumatic brain injury along with below-knee amputation of both legs, once strong, his best physical feature and the foundation for his vigorous life.

But he had never identified with post traumatic stress syndrome; never understood the statistic that 22 veterans were dying by suicide per day, one every 65 minutes.

Instead, Nevins acknowledged what he calls his “invisible wounds of war,” and kept them at bay with physical activity, golf, hiking, cycling and horseback riding.

After he was laid up by surgery in 2014, the darkness seemed inescapable.

“I wasn’t suicidal but for the first time ever I got it,” he said in an interview. “I knew I needed help.”

It came from a place he never would have imagined: Nevins is now an international yoga teacher and motivational speaker.

Nevins, 46, led a free yoga class at Santa Rosa's Tone fitness studio on Sunday, just after speaking about his experience as a wounded veteran at nearby Old Courthouse Square.

On Monday, he will be the keynote speaker at Santa Rosa Memorial Park’s 48th annual Avenue of the Flags Memorial Day celebration, starting at 10 a.m. It’s a meaningful place for Nevins, with the jet-black granite Honor Bench inscribed with the names of the 10 local service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

One of them is Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ottolini of Sebastopol, who was driving the Humvee, with Nevins in a back seat, on the pitch-black morning of Nov. 10, 2004, when it ran over a hidden bomb, a 155 mm artillery shell that blasted the truck 6 feet in the air.

Ottolini was killed, and Nevins found himself halfway out of the vehicle, blood spurting from his shattered legs. He spent 18 months at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington and was ultimately fitted with a pair of prosthetic legs.

Both men were deployed to Iraq with the California National Guard's Santa Rosa-based 579th Engineer Battalion. Nevins, who earned a bachelor's degree in business management at Sonoma State University, worked as a pharmaceutical salesman.

Nevins is one of about 1,650 U.S. troops who have lost hands, arms, legs or feet in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001, most of them from roadside bombs, which the military calls IEDs, or improvised explosive devices.

Five years ago, Nevins, a resident of Ponte Vedra Beach on Florida’s east coast since 2006, turned to a friend for help, and she said: “Dan, you need some yoga in your life.”

He told her it was “the dumbest (expletive deleted) thing you’ve ever said.”