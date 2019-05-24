Iraq War veteran to lead Santa Rosa yoga event

Dan Nevins, a former Windsor resident and California National Guard soldier who lost both legs in the Iraq War in 2004, is returning to Sonoma for two events on Memorial Day weekend.

Nevins, 46, now a Florida-based international yoga teacher, will lead a Community Yoga event Sunday in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, starting at 11 a.m.

After a welcome and reserved time for Nevins to tell his story, he will lead an hourlong yoga practice for all levels, free and open to the public, at 11:30 a.m. He plans to be available for questions afterwards. Veterans are encouraged to attend and will be able to borrow yoga mats.

Nevins, who had both legs amputated below the knee as a result of injuries sustained in a roadside bomb blast, credits yoga with helping heal what he calls “the invisible wounds of war.”

He has been involved with the Wounded Warrior Project since his return from Iraq.

Nevins will be the keynote speaker at the 48th annual Avenue of the Flags Memorial Day celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave.