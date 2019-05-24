Some Russian River beaches closed Memorial Day weekend due to dangerous water levels

Businesses reliant on visitors to the lower Russian River have been scrambling to recover from February’s flood in time to welcome high-season crowds, but the waterway that is the lifeblood and, occasionally, bane of the region, is throwing up more obstacles.

Strong spring rains have raised river currents to what many deem dangerous levels, prompting park officials and some business owners to discourage swimming and water play over Memorial Day weekend — traditionally the opening foray of the busy summer season.

Monte Rio and Johnson’s beaches both will be closed, as will Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville. Sonoma County Regional Parks will keep its river beaches open but is discouraging visitors from getting in the water or boating, officials said.

“The river’s too high,” said Dan Poirier, co-owner of Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville, where the campground and six of its 10 cabins are fully operational and booked for the weekend, though the beach will remain closed. “The water’s too fast, and it’s not safe.”

It’s a short-term gesture made in the interest of keeping people out of harm’s way at the cost of some holiday customs and forgone revenue for vendors who have made the choice to hold off a week or so before jumping into summer.

“You gotta respect the water,” said John Menth, a county parks lifeguard who also rents stand-up paddle boards through his company, Russian River Paddle Boards. He won’t be renting any this weekend on account of river conditions.

The weather and the river also are going to be cooler than is often the case this time of year, so the water may prove less than inviting anyway.

Business owners say the region still has plenty of activities to offer its visitors — including redwoods, ocean views, wine tasting and hiking. A wide area of the river near its mouth in Jenner also offers safer paddling for kayakers and canoers.

Merchants remain hopeful of support from out-of-towners through summer and fall as newly restored resorts reopen and regain their footing after devastating winter floods.

Several establishments already have rebounded, and more are scheduled to reopen in the next three or four weeks.

“The overall attitude of the town is very positive,” said Jeff Bridges, general manager and part-owner of R3 hotel in downtown Guerneville, where work crews expect to wrap up a complete overhaul of the resort in the next month or so.

The wet weather that has prevailed this year sent the Russian River over its banks twice during the winter, causing minor flooding in mid-February and then, on Feb. 27, raising the river to its highest level since 1995, inundating downtown Guerneville and parts of Monte Rio, Rio Nido and Forestville and the river’s lower reaches.

Damage was most concentrated in Guerneville, where Fife Creek runs through town on its way to meet the river. During flood events, it backs up into several nearby resorts.

Among them is The Woods, where floodwater reached up to 10 feet in four cottages, while also inundating seven cabins and four regular adjoining rooms, as well as the office, laundry room and housekeeping quarters, owner Michael Preaseau said.

In a dilemma faced by several other local proprietors, Preaseau has been wrestling with his bank over disbursal of insurance funds that he has needed to move forward with restoration work. The bank has been demanding to see receipts for work done before releasing funds.