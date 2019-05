Healdsburg’s Twilight Parade kicks off country fair

Crowds gathered in downtown Healdsburg Thursday night to see a bit of hometown Americana.

Hay bales, tractors and vintage trucks were all part of the annual Twilight Parade, which kicked off the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair. The fair runs through Saturday at Healdsburg Recreation Park.

The parade began in 1950, when a group of about 10 men on tractors drove through town to drum up business for the fair held for agriculture students.