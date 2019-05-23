California Senate panel OKs $214 billion spending plan

SACRAMENTO — California wants to give more benefits to people living in the country illegally, as lawmakers in the state Senate advanced a $214 billion spending proposal Wednesday that would expand health coverage and tax credits for immigrants.

The proposal would let low-income immigrants living in the country illegally get government-funded health coverage if they are 65 and older or between the ages of 19 and 25.

The Senate’s budget-writing panel also agreed to let some people who don’t have Social Security numbers qualify for the state’s earned income tax credit — a program for the poor that boosts people’s tax refunds. The credit would apply to people who have an individual tax identification number, which includes immigrants in the country legally and illegally.

“These are people who are working, who are paying taxes,” Senate Budget Committee chairwoman Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, said. “That’s a population we ought not leave behind.”

Some Republicans have opposed the proposals, especially since the state is also considering imposing a tax penalty on people in the country legally who refuse to purchase health insurance. But they likely don’t have the votes to stop it.

The proposals build on the spending plan Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom released earlier this year that would extend Medi-Cal eligibility to young adults and double the tax credit to $1,000 for every family with at least one child younger than 6, making about 3 million households eligible to receive it.

Newsom’s proposal did not include expanding eligibility for the tax credit to immigrants. It’s unclear how much money that would cost.