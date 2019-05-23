Indian ruling party heads to victory with wide lead in votes

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party was headed to a landslide election victory in Thursday's vote count, while the leader of the main opposition party conceded a personal defeat that signaled the end of an era for modern India's main political dynasty.

Election Commission data on Thursday night showed that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party had won 92 seats and was leading in 211 other constituencies out of 542 seats in the lower house of Parliament. Its main rival, the Indian National Congress, had won 25 seats and was leading in 26 others. The final tally was not expected until Friday.

Modi tweeted, "India wins yet again."

Addressing thousands of party workers celebrating the outcome, Modi urged the world to "recognize India's democratic power." He attributed the party's showing to his pro-poor policies, including free medical insurance and relief for distressed farmers.

The election was seen as a referendum on the 68-year-old Modi, whose economic reforms have had mixed results but whose popularity as a social underdog in India's highly stratified society has endured. Critics have said his Hindu-first platform risks exacerbating social tensions in the country of 1.3 billion people.

On the campaign trail, Modi presented himself as a self-made man with the confidence to cut red tape and unleash India's economic potential, and labeled Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, the scion of a political dynasty that lost national power in 2014, as an out-of-touch member of the elite.

Gandhi conceded defeat for his own parliamentary seat to his BJP rival in Amethi, a constituency in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh that had for decades been a Congress party bastion. But Indian election rules allow candidates to run in more than one constituency, and Gandhi was ahead in the race for another seat he contested in the southern state of Kerala.

Asked if he would quit the party's top post to take responsibility for its dubbing, Gandhi replied, "That's something between me and my party's policy-making body which is going to meet soon."

Congress, the party of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and peace activist Mahatma Gandhi, ruled India for nearly half a century after it achieved independence from Britain in 1947. In 2014, it won only 44 seats.

The BJP's performance "is absolutely stunning. Modi is the predominant leader in India today. He has pushed everybody else aside. Nobody in the opposition is a match for him," said political commentator Arti Jerath.

A party or coalition needs a simple majority of 272 seats, or just over half the seats in Parliament's lower house, to govern.

"Mr. Modi's going to be the next prime minister, we are very assured of that," said Meenakshi Lekhi, a member of Parliament running for re-election in New Delhi. Shortly after officials began tabulating the votes, India's Sensex jumped 2.3% to an all-time high over 40,000, though it closed Thursday off 0.76% at 38,811.

If BJP's lead holds, it won't need a coalition partner to stay in power and could even improve its position compared to 2014, when it won 282 seats. This election may mark the first time in the party's history that it has won two consecutive elections on its own.

World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, congratulated Modi on Twitter.