Teachers rally as California lawmakers limit charter schools

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 23, 2019, 8:29AM

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers have narrowly advanced a teacher-backed measure that would give local school districts more power to reject charter schools.

The Assembly acted Wednesday as teachers rallied at the state Capitol. They're calling for more money for public education as part of a statewide day of action.

The California Teachers Association is backing the Assembly-approved legislation that supporters say will ensure charters do not siphon resources from traditional public schools.

Critics argued it could lead to officials rejecting charter schools for political reasons.

It's part of a slate of legislation that teachers' unions are pushing this year to curb the growth of charter schools in California.

Several Democrats joined with Republicans in opposing the bill, which now goes to the state Senate.

___

The bill is Assembly Bill 1505.

