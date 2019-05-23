Central Sierra Nevada to get more snow

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 23, 2019, 10:41AM

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — The central Sierra Nevada is expected to get more late-spring snow ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. for elevations above 8,000 feet (2,438 meters), including Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite National Park.

Snow accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) and winds will gust as high as 40 mph (64 kph) on exposed ridgetops and the crest. Forecasters say motorists should plan on slippery road conditions and limited visibility.

Conditions elsewhere in California range from dry to showery with potential thunderstorms.

Unsettled weather is expected through the holiday weekend.

