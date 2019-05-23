Influx of elephant seals restricts Point Reyes beach access

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 23, 2019, 3:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE — An unexpected influx of elephant seals has restricted access to a beach at Point Reyes National Seashore northwest of San Francisco.

The National Park Service closed entry to the Drakes Beach area this week after storms and high tides brought 200 elephant seals ashore, making it unsafe to walk from the parking lot to the beach.

The only exception to the closure is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends and federal holidays when park staffers are present.

Massive elephant seals spend most of their time at sea.

Males range from 14 to 16 feet (4.3 to 4.9 meters) long and weigh up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). Females average 10 to 12 feet (3 to 3.6 meters) in length and weigh up to 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms).

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine