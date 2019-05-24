Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of narcotics, firearms possession

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2019, 5:13PM

After searching his home near Santa Rosa High School, city police arrested a man on suspicion of felony firearms, narcotics and probation violation counts.

The suspect, Jesus Calderon Avalos, 28, was arrested by police at his home on the 600 block of Spencer Avenue at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Rosa police said. He was a known gang participant, police said.

Police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and narcotics packaged for sale at his home. Police said it was determined the gun was stolen.

Avalos was booked into Sonoma County Jail. On Thursday afternoon, records show he was no longer in jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

