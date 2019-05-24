Senate passes $19 billion disaster aid bill

EMILY COCHRANE
NEW YORK TIMES
May 24, 2019, 7:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday passed a long-delayed disaster relief package, ending a monthslong impasse over billions of dollars in aid for farmers and communities struggling to recover from an onslaught of natural disasters over the past two years.

The $19.1 billion relief bill passed, 85-8. It includes $900 million for Puerto Rico that President Donald Trump did not want, but it does not include the southern border funds that the White House pressed to include.

The deal came together after Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, secured a commitment from Trump that he would support the aid bill despite the assistance for Puerto Rico and a decision not to include any of the administration’s request for money to help feed and care for migrants detained at the southwestern border.

House passage could come as soon as Friday. It would mark the end of an arduous partisan debate that had stymied recovery efforts across the country by delaying the allocation of additional funds.

House members on Thursday afternoon had not had a chance to review the Senate bill, according to a Democratic aide.

An earlier House-passed version included provisions from U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, that would benefit North Coast residents. They included $150 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds that would provide communities across the country, including Sonoma County, additional resources to assist with unmet fire-recovery needs. Thompson was able to boost the total funding from HUD in the bill by $50 million.

Also, the House bill would allow emergency funding to be provided to North Coast grape growers whose crops were damaged by smoke from the 2018 wildfires.

Lawmakers in both chambers had pushed hard to reconcile the disaster aid package and the White House’s border security request before leaving for a weeklong Memorial Day recess, with House Democrats sending their latest offer to Republicans around 10 p.m. Washington time Wednesday night, according to an aide.

Congress has not passed a broad disaster relief package since February 2018, when lawmakers included nearly $90 billion in aid in a budget deal that reopened the government after a government shutdown. In the year since, natural disasters have devastated the country: hurricanes in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas, wildfires in California and floods across much of the Midwest.

“This legislation has already taken far too long to deliver,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the Senate majority leader, said at a news conference Tuesday. “It is past time to put partisan politics aside, move past any tangential questions and secure a final agreement that can become law.”

Approving emergency relief bills after a natural disaster has typically involved a swift display of bipartisanship, but efforts to reach a compromise this year have been gridlocked. Trump’s refusal to accept additional assistance to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico threw up the first roadblock. Negotiations were further complicated by his request for billions of dollars more for the border.

Senate Republicans, for months, were not willing to defy the president’s demands and dare him to veto a bill not to his liking.

In the meantime, Puerto Ricans saw some nutritional assistance expire in March. The first named tropical storm of the year already formed — then dissipated — in the Atlantic Ocean, and hard-hit military bases and communities in coastal states have gone begging.

The delay has been particularly hard on farmers, already bruised by the administration’s trade war and reluctant to move forward in the middle of planting season without the promise of federal aid.

But Senate Democrats, with the backing of their counterparts in the House, refused to endorse any legislation that did not include substantial new money for Puerto Rico’s efforts to recover from two hurricanes in 2017. While the island had previously received supplemental aid — some of which has yet to be dispersed — Democrats argued that the Trump administration has neglected the island, which does not have voting representation in Congress, warranting even more funds.

The president, for his part, has repeatedly complained falsely that $91 billion has been sent to the island since the 2017 hurricanes. That number, according to the Office of Management and Budget, is the budget office’s estimate of how much the island could receive over the next two decades.

Amid that scuffle, two disaster-relief bills failed in the Senate, and the upper chamber did not take up a House-passed bill that would have sent $19.1 billion in relief across the country. Negotiators also disagreed over Shelby’s push to include language that would release funds from a harbor maintenance fund, which he ultimately agreed to leave out.

In recent weeks, demands from the administration and its Republican allies to include funds for the southwestern border eclipsed Puerto Rico as the major sticking point in negotiations, as the administration escalated its efforts to respond to a surge of asylum-seekers and unauthorized immigrants.

Having previously questioned Trump’s request for border security, Democrats balked at allocating billions of dollars more without more oversight on how it would be spent. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, described the Democrats’ approach as “a good faith offer, but not a blank check.”

The administration’s request for more beds at migrant processing centers was rejected by Democrats as a nonstarter.

Press Democrat Staff Writer Bill Swindell contributed to this story.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine