Senate passes $19 billion disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday passed a long-delayed disaster relief package, ending a monthslong impasse over billions of dollars in aid for farmers and communities struggling to recover from an onslaught of natural disasters over the past two years.

The $19.1 billion relief bill passed, 85-8. It includes $900 million for Puerto Rico that President Donald Trump did not want, but it does not include the southern border funds that the White House pressed to include.

The deal came together after Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, secured a commitment from Trump that he would support the aid bill despite the assistance for Puerto Rico and a decision not to include any of the administration’s request for money to help feed and care for migrants detained at the southwestern border.

House passage could come as soon as Friday. It would mark the end of an arduous partisan debate that had stymied recovery efforts across the country by delaying the allocation of additional funds.

House members on Thursday afternoon had not had a chance to review the Senate bill, according to a Democratic aide.

An earlier House-passed version included provisions from U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, that would benefit North Coast residents. They included $150 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds that would provide communities across the country, including Sonoma County, additional resources to assist with unmet fire-recovery needs. Thompson was able to boost the total funding from HUD in the bill by $50 million.

Also, the House bill would allow emergency funding to be provided to North Coast grape growers whose crops were damaged by smoke from the 2018 wildfires.

Lawmakers in both chambers had pushed hard to reconcile the disaster aid package and the White House’s border security request before leaving for a weeklong Memorial Day recess, with House Democrats sending their latest offer to Republicans around 10 p.m. Washington time Wednesday night, according to an aide.

Congress has not passed a broad disaster relief package since February 2018, when lawmakers included nearly $90 billion in aid in a budget deal that reopened the government after a government shutdown. In the year since, natural disasters have devastated the country: hurricanes in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas, wildfires in California and floods across much of the Midwest.

“This legislation has already taken far too long to deliver,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the Senate majority leader, said at a news conference Tuesday. “It is past time to put partisan politics aside, move past any tangential questions and secure a final agreement that can become law.”

Approving emergency relief bills after a natural disaster has typically involved a swift display of bipartisanship, but efforts to reach a compromise this year have been gridlocked. Trump’s refusal to accept additional assistance to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico threw up the first roadblock. Negotiations were further complicated by his request for billions of dollars more for the border.

Senate Republicans, for months, were not willing to defy the president’s demands and dare him to veto a bill not to his liking.

In the meantime, Puerto Ricans saw some nutritional assistance expire in March. The first named tropical storm of the year already formed — then dissipated — in the Atlantic Ocean, and hard-hit military bases and communities in coastal states have gone begging.