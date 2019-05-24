Showers, cool Memorial Day weekend ahead in Sonoma County

Don’t count on the outdoor holiday barbecues just yet because a storm system bringing cooler temperatures and rain from the Pacific Northwest should arrive in Sonoma County for Memorial Day weekend.

An unusually cold, wet front is set to blanket much of California with daytime temperatures falling in the North Bay to the low 60s, if not chillier, the National Weather Service reported Friday. The unwanted weekend weather should be here by Saturday night, dropping rain well into Sunday.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than what is typical for this time of year, meteorologist Scott Rowe said.

Winds gusting to 15 to 30 mph are expected through most of Saturday, meteorologist Rick Canepa said. If there’s enough sunshine over the weekend in between precipitation, the heat may cause rain showers to turn into thunderstorms, he said.

“Pretty active weekend weather coming up,” he said.

After light rain this week on Tuesday, the county had no measurable rainfall through Friday evening. But that’s predicted to change through the weekend with early an morning drizzle to start Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Rowe said.

“Below normal temperatures are continuing to persist and with it comes rain sweeping over much of California,” Rowe said.

Although the rain will be lighter than the storm earlier this month, which dumped nearly 2 inches of rain, Rowe said that wherever people are traveling across the state they should be prepared for wet, windy and cool conditions.

The storm is expected to clear by Monday afternoon, bringing warmer temperatures and sunshine jthat will last through next week when most people are back to work, Rowe said.

