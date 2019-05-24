California says it's now in compliance with US Real ID rules

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 24, 2019, 8:45AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles says it is now in full compliance with federal requirements for so-called Real ID driver licenses or identification cards.

The state says it received notification of approval by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

Applicants initially had to provide one proof of residency, but Homeland Security later decided two are needed.

Real ID cardholders who only submitted one proof of residency will receive an address verification letter that must be signed and mailed back.

Letters will be sent to approximately 3.6 million holders of the 4.1 million Real ID cards issued to date.

Americans will need to show a valid passport or federally approved document such as a Real ID to board airline flights in the U.S. starting on Oct. 1, 2020.

___

This story has been corrected to show federal department changed document requirements.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine