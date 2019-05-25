Santa Rosa and BoDean Co. asphalt plant agree to settle court fight

The city of Santa Rosa and the region’s largest asphalt plant were poised this week to settle a lawsuit the plant owners brought against the city, quietly ending a long-running legal saga over whether BoDean Co. needed a specific type of approval from Santa Rosa for work to improve its Maxwell Drive facility over a decade ago.

As of Friday afternoon, the city and the company had agreed to a tentative settlement that would follow a Sonoma County judge’s preliminary ruling from last July. That outcome favors BoDean, which won’t have to apply for a more costly city permit that could have resulted in additional land-use restrictions.

Though the settlement isn’t final, an attorney for BoDean, David Temblador of Sacramento, filed a notice to dismiss the case Thursday. He said a previous “meeting of the minds” left his client comfortable enough to dismiss the suit, precluding a trial that had been scheduled for Friday.

“There was nothing left to try,” said City Attorney Sue Gallagher. “The judge’s preliminary ruling answered the questions that were before the court.”

The site has hosted industrial operations since about 1953, according to court documents. The plant is owned by members of the Soiland family, which has a large presence in the local construction materials industry.

But the Maxwell Drive plant is now nearly surrounded by West End neighborhood homes and nonindustrial businesses, and it has drawn criticism over concerns about noise levels, which routinely exceeded city sound limits, according to the company’s own study.

Between 2005 and 2007, BoDean made improvements to an air control device known as a baghouse and storage facilities at its plant, according to court documents. The city later flagged the work because the company did not secure what is known as a conditional use permit, which typically requires public hearings and can lead to city-imposed conditions on operations.

An administrative law judge’s 2017 ruling that favored the city ordered BoDean to pay about $80,000 in fines and file building plans to correct some violations while dismissing another over a lack of proper planning permits. BoDean has paid that penalty, Temblador said.

In May 2018, the city issued another notice of wrongdoing over the planning permit violation. BoDean went to court and asked a judge to block the city’s enforcement proceedings, according to court documents.

Judge René Chouteau, a former city attorney, in July issued a temporary order finding that BoDean had prevailing property rights and that the city’s enforcement would violate those rights, noting that the city “appears to be acting inconsistently” with the decision of the administrative law judge.

Chouteau’s decision accompanied his finding that BoDean would likely prevail in the legal battle and that the company would suffer “irreparable harm” if the city’s enforcement wasn’t blocked.

No money is expected to change hands as a result of the tentative settlement.

Gallagher confirmed that the city would not seek to force BoDean to secure a conditional use permit for the past work and downplayed the impending settlement as “status quo.”

Temblador said BoDean had applied for or secured other necessary permits and would comply with city regulations.

“I think we’ve gotten to a point where both we and the city agree that, from a planning perspective, the site’s got a clean bill of health,” he said.

